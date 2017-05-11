Kennelly lauds O'Connor's 'incredible achievement' 11 May 2017





Tadhg Kennelly has credited his fellow Kerry man Mark O’Connor on being handed his AFL debut as an “incredible achievement”.

O’Connor signed with Geelong Cats last October and has today been upgraded to the senior list for Saturday’s Round 8 game against Essendon on Saturday after making his debut for the club in the VFL last month.

The Dingle man was captain of the Kingdom side which retained the All-Ireland minor championship in 2015, having first played in the grade at just 15; something which had originally piqued Kennelly’s interest in the young prodigy.

"When you see that, straightaway you say ‘hang on a second - he must be something special’," the former Sydney Swans player told foxfooty.com.au

"He’s one of those players with fantastic composure and decision-making under pressure.

"Everything around him looks like it’s going in slow motion. He’s very calm and that’s what separated him in the under 18s in Ireland - every time there was a big moment, he was the one that took over the game.

"He’s got a long way to go, but he’s making blokes like us look very poor. We struggled to get a game and now it’s Round 8 and he’s straight in.

"It’s an incredible achievement and an incredible story."