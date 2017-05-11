Gallagher confirms McBrearty departure 11 May 2017





Donegal's Tony McCleneghan, Stephen McBrearty, Ciaran Gillespie and Stephen McMenamin celebrate after the 2014 All-Ireland MFC semi-final win over Dublin ©INPHO/James Crombie Donegal's Tony McCleneghan, Stephen McBrearty, Ciaran Gillespie and Stephen McMenamin celebrate after the 2014 All-Ireland MFC semi-final win over Dublin ©INPHO/James Crombie

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has confirmed that Stephen McBrearty will take no part in his side’s upcoming All-Ireland senior football championship campaign.

News broke yesterday of the Kilcar man’s decision to spend the summer in the US and Gallagher reiterated as much when speaking to the Donegal News earlier this week.

“Stephen is gone from the squad,” the Tir Chonaill stated. “I think he is hoping to do a bit of travelling, but he hasn’t decided which city he will be going to, or which team he will be joining.

“Everyone has to do what they feel is right for them, and I can understand the temptation for the boys to head away.

“We had a talk with Stephen, and he didn’t really think he was going to play much after not getting a lot of game time in the league. By his own admission, he felt he wasn’t happy with his form during the U21 championship either.

“He has decided to head away and see a bit of the world.”