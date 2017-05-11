Last chance to catch a fitting tribute to 'Heffo' 11 May 2017





The Little Museum of Dublin are entering into the final two weeks of their exhibition, 'Heffo's Army: The Rise of Dublin GAA'.

This amazing exhibition combines artefacts and photographs, collected from fans and players, to tell the remarkable story of the rise of Dublin as a force in Gaelic football in the 70s and 80s, under the stewardship of Kevin 'Heffo' Heffernan.

Curated by Mark Duncan and Paul Rouse (co-authors of ‘The GAA - A People’s History), the exhibition plots the story of the GAA and its roots in Dublin from the early 20th century through to today, focusing on the galvanising effect of the Dublin team under the iconic Kevin Heffernan in the 1970s.

Dublin’s role in the GAA, its population growth and urbanisation of the city, as well as a huge upsurge in fan culture had a transformative effect on the GAA as well as the capital.

Combining archival photography, television footage from RTÉ Archives and fan and player memorabilia, the exhibition looks at all these aspects of an incredible period and the hugely positive legacy that the GAA in Dublin enjoys today.

The Little Museum is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 5pm, and the exhibition will close on Sunday 28th of May.