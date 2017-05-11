Prince Charles showcases hurling skills in front of Kilkenny royalty 11 May 2017





Prince Charles with Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody Prince Charles with Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody

Prince Charles pucked around with two hurling legends today after arriving at Kilkenny Castle as part of a three-day visit to Ireland with his wife Camilla.

Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody and former great Henry Shefflin demonstrated some basics of the small ball game before the 68-year-old tried his own hand at it.

Have a look below at the Prince’s hurling debut in the videos via TV3 and Sean Defoe of Newstalk: