Complacency won't be an issue, insists Kelly 11 May 2017





Laois hurling manager Eamonn Kelly says they aren’t looking past Sunday’s meeting with Kerry in Tralee despite having one foot in the Leinster SHC quarter-finals.

The O’Moore men only need a point to guarantee their passage through to the last eight and speaking at the launch of the Leinster Senior Hurling and Football Championships at the Pearse Museum, Kelly was adamant that they wouldn’t be taking their eye off the ball against his former charges.

“All we are thinking about is Kerry at the minute. Technically we’re not through. We have to still get something out of it,” he said.

“We don’t want to be looking on our phones finding out score differences or any of that situation so that’s all we’re focusing on at the minute is the Round Robin.

“Listen, if the bigger teams are there to come that’s the prize at the end of that great, but at the minute we are not looking there.”

Throw-in for Sunday’s game at Austin Stack Park is at 3pm.