Davy criticism "childish" - McDonald 11 May 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Wexford star Conor McDonald has branded the recent criticism of manager Davy Fitzgerald as “silly” and “childish”.

Fitzgerald was hit with an eight-week ban after an on field altercation with two Tipperary players during last month’s Division 1 semi-final defeat at Nowlan Park.

The Clare man has come in for some stick since that time, with former Offaly star Daithi Regan labelling him “imbecilic”, which McDonald feels is out of order.

“That’s silly, really, for a man showing his passion,” the Model attacker said in today’s Irish Daily Star. “To use words like that about him is fairly childish if you ask me. In ways it is a little bit hurtful as well to the players, of course.

“He’s one of us now and he would consider us as his family. We’re a tightknit group and we have to be for this situation itself and it’s only making us stronger.

“I think it’s very harsh and silly to go to them extents and call him them things. You can tend to forget at times – if it was you, how would you feel?

“But, that’s the way it is and it’s not affecting us at the moment.”