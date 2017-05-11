Tyrone lose McClure for championship opener 11 May 2017





Tyrone's Declan McClure and Padraig Faulkner of Cavan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone's Declan McClure and Padraig Faulkner of Cavan.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Declan McClure will miss the opening round of Tyrone’s Ulster senior football championship defence against Derry on May 28th.

The Irish News reports today that the Clonoe O’Rahilly’s midfielder has been ruled out of the Celtic Park clash after sustaining a knee injury in training last Saturday morning.

McClure featured prominently for Mickey Harte’s men during the National League with some high-energy performances at centre-field, particular in their opening rounds against Roscommon and Dublin.

The 23-year-old’s loss will come as a blow to Harte as his side look to repeat the trick from last summer’s victory over the Oak Leafers, which saw them score an emphatic 11-point win over their neighbours on the same stage.