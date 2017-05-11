'We're not feeling like we're lambs to the slaughter' 11 May 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton with assistant manager Brian McGuckin.

Derry assistant manager Brian McGuckin says Tyrone won’t be afforded the same comfort they had in victory at Celtic Park in last year’s championship.

The Red Hands romped to an 11-point victory over Damian Barton’s charges on their way to a first Anglo-Celt Cup in six years and McGuckin is confident that the Oak Leafers are better equipped for their Ulster SFC quarter-final this time round.

“We were bullied in our own back yard. Tyrone came up and they bullied Derry in Celtic Park. You would have thought it was Tyrone’s home fixture,” McGuckin told The Irish News.

“We threw in the towel far too early. That won’t happen this year, I can guarantee you that. We’ll be as ready for Tyrone as we can be and we believe we’re in a better position this year.

“Last year’s game, in a way we can take the positives and learn a lot from it, and we hope it will be a different outcome this year.”

He added: “We’re not feeling like we’re lambs to the slaughter; we genuinely believe that we’re going into this game with a puncher’s chance.”