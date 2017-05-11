Kerry's O'Connor set for AFL debut after remarkable rise 11 May 2017





Kerry's Mark O'Connor celebrates with the All-Ireland MFC trophy in 2015.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Mark O'Connor celebrates with the All-Ireland MFC trophy in 2015.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor is set to make his AFL debut with Geelong Cats this weekend.

The 2015 All-Ireland minor captain has made a remarkable rise in his debut season and has been upgraded to the senior list for Saturday’s Round 8 game against Essendon at the MCG in Melbourne.

O’Connor signed for Geelong last October but only made his debut for the club in the VFL last month.

During his time with the Kingdom, the Dingle native won back-to-back Tom Markham in 2014 and 2015 and also earned Hogan Cup honours with his school PS Chorca Dhuibhne during those years.