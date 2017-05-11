League final classic was defensive, says Harte 11 May 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte poses for a photograph with a young Kerry fan after the side's Allianz FL clash at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has played down the notion that last month’s Division 1 final between Kerry and Dublin saw a return to all-out attacking football.

The Kingdom defeated the All-Ireland champions by 0-20 to 1-16 in a thrilling league decider at Croke Park and while it was branded a classic by many, the three-time All-Ireland winning manager feels that some should take a closer look at how both teams set-up.

"I think it's easy for people to come away with that sort of rose-tinted glasses view of it all,” Harte is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

"But people want to really look closely at that game. On several occasions I saw both Kerry and Dublin with 14 men behind the ball, but people didn't tend to talk about that.

"They could only talk about the scores that they got and about the offensive play they had.

"So sometimes we are contaminated by some people whose observations are always negative and emphatically negative, and have to put them aside and give them the credibility they deserve and don't give them what they're getting."