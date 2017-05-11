'I'd rather judge a team on five or six matches rather than one' 11 May 2017





Galway's Joe Canning and captain David Burke celebrate.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Galway's Joe Canning and captain David Burke celebrate.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Joe Canning says Galway won’t “lose the run of themselves” after earning some league silverware ahead of the summer’s championship.

The Tribesmen downed All-Ireland champions Tipperary in emphatic fashion in last month’s Division 1 final but their Portumna talisman says they aren’t getting carried away, with their focus firmly on a Leinster SHC quarter-final date against Dublin on May 28th.

"Inside the camp it's the same, we realise that a lot of that is bulls*** really," Canning said at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy #HurlingToTheCore campaign.

"People lose the run of themselves after 70 minutes of a hurling match. You see it last year: I don't think any other team would have beaten Waterford after two semi-finals other than Kilkenny. Then they lose the All-Ireland to Tipperary and everybody writes them off.

"Perspective is lost a lot of the time. I'd rather judge a team on five or six matches rather than one. People can lose the run of themselves, we realise that, certainly the older guys do anyway because we've seen that happen in the past. We won't be thinking that we're better than anyone else anyway."