McBrearty leaves Donegal panel 10 May 2017





Donegal's Stephen McBrearty with Cormac Daly of Cavan. Donegal's Stephen McBrearty with Cormac Daly of Cavan.

Stephen McBrearty has left the Donegal senior football panel ahead of the Tir Chonaill County's provincial championship campaign.

The Donegal Democrat is reporting that the Kilcar player has quit the county scene and informed manager Rory Gallagher of his decision last weekend.

A younger brother of Patrick, McBrearty helped Donegal to a first U21 provincial championship title since 2010 last month while he was drafted into the senior set-up at the end of the 2015 season.

McBrearty was in fine scoring form for his club in their Donegal SFC opening round win over Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday, scoring 0-6 points.

It's understood he will be spending the summer months in the United States but will return for his club's second round championship game.

Donegal will face Antrim in the Ulster SFC quarter-final on May 21.