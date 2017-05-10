Team news: Four changes for Deise minors 10 May 2017





Tadhg Foley, Tom Barron, Edward Cullen and Ian Beecher come into the Waterford team for tomorrow's Munster MHC second round play-off against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The quartet are part of four changes made by manager James Lacey while Conor Giles Doran, Matt Noonan, Harry Ruddle and Gavin Dalton are the players who make way after last week's 19-point hammering by Cork in the first round play-off.

The Deise were beaten by Clare in their initial quarter-final proper so tomorrow's game represents their third chance of making the last four of the provincial series.

Waterford (Munster MHC v Limerick): Eoghan Browne; Dan Booth, James Flavin, Tadhg Foley; Mairtin Power, Tom Barron, Luke O’Brien; Sean Whelan Barrett, Edward Cullen; Conor Whelan, Iarlaith Daly, Ian Beecher; Tom Looby, Thomas Douglas, Billy Power.