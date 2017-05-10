Fitzsimons: the black card is working 10 May 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons is fouled by Anthony Maher of Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The black card has been successful in curbing cynical fouling in gaelic football, according to Dublin defender Michael Fitzsimons.

The Cuala clubman – who was unceremoniously pulled to the ground by Kerry's Anthony Maher late on the in the league final defeat – has declared that he is a fan of the controversial card.

He doesn't subscribe to his manager Jim Gavin's opinion that a sin bin would be a better alternative.

“I think the black card is deterrent enough,” he told The Irish Times.

“If someone does a cynical foul in the last play of a game it is going to be the same. I think the black card has been effective. The sin bin might be more of a penalty, but the way it is, it stops you making fouls.

“The black card plays on players’ minds. They are not going to be pulling people down. Obviously it takes a while for players to get used to and everyone to get used to it, but I would definitely think twice about pulling someone down.”