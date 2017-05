Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cup fixture details 10 May 2017





The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cup finals are scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

The GAA has confirmed the following fixture details for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cups.

Saturday May 20

CHRISTY RING CUP SEMI-FINALS

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm

E.T if necessary

Antrim v Down, Cushendall, 5pm

E.T if necessary

NICKY RACKARD CUP SEMI-FINAL

Tyrone v Armagh, Carrickmore, 3pm

E.T if necessary

LORY MEAGHER CUP

Lancashire v Warwickshire, Old Bedians Sports Centre, Manchester, 3pm

Leitrim v Sligo, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 3pm

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 3pm

Sunday May 21

NICKY RACKARD CUP SEMI-FINAL

Monaghan v Derry, Inniskeen, 1pm

E.T if necessary