Watch: Stephen Cluxton wows on the dance floor! 10 May 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Stephen Cluxton celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Dublin netminder Stephen Cluxton strutted his stuff on the dance floor at a charity event last Saturday night.

The All-Ireland winning captain swapped his navy goalkeeping jersey for a sequined shirt to take part in the Linda Martin organised Strictly 4 Legs last Saturday, fundraiser in aid of St David’s CBS in Artane, where Cluxton is a teacher, and Dogs Aid in Finglas.

The seven weeks of rehearsals paid off as the Parnells clubman and his dance partner, Marian Rowan, impressed the all-star judging panel of Louis Walsh, Rory Cowan (Mrs Brown’s Boys), Panti Bliss, Dustin and Jean Byrne.

Check out his moves here...