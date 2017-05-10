Watch: Stephen Cluxton wows on the dance floor!

10 May 2017

Dublin's Stephen Cluxton celebrates.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Dublin netminder Stephen Cluxton strutted his stuff on the dance floor at a charity event last Saturday night.

The All-Ireland winning captain swapped his navy goalkeeping jersey for a sequined shirt to take part in the Linda Martin organised Strictly 4 Legs last Saturday, fundraiser in aid of St David’s CBS in Artane, where Cluxton is a teacher, and Dogs Aid in Finglas.

The seven weeks of rehearsals paid off as the Parnells clubman and his dance partner, Marian Rowan, impressed the all-star judging panel of Louis Walsh, Rory Cowan (Mrs Brown’s Boys), Panti Bliss, Dustin and Jean Byrne.

Check out his moves here...




Most Read Stories

McGrath pours cold water on Devine rift rumours

Wexford hurlers jet off

Wicklow lodge objection

Quaid criticises fixtures schedule

Kearns and Tipp aiming to shatter Cork's hopes of dream Páirc Uí Chaoimh Munster final

Pairc Uí Chaoimh all set to rock


Android app on Google Play