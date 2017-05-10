Hard work paying off for Coady 10 May 2017





Carlow's Richard Coady.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Carlow's Richard Coady.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Carlow defender Richard Coady believes that the current crop of county hurlers is the best group he has lined out alongside.

Following their victory over Kildare last weekend, Carlow are in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final where they will host neighbours Wicklow.

The Barrowsiders will be favourites to advance to the decider and Coady is confident that they can go all the way.

“I have been around Carlow teams for many years now and I feel this is one of the best ones to come through the county’s hands,” Coady told the Carlow Nationalist.

“It is about putting in the hard work over the next two weeks and hopefully we will get there. We are back where we want to be. Before the championship threw in, we had set our sights on making the semi-final.”