Dooley determined to fight for number one jersey

Dublin's Conor Dooley.

Dublin's Conor Dooley.

Conor Dooley is the front runner to line out between the posts for Dublin in their Leinster SHC opener against at Galway - but he's number two choice for his club.

Dooley had to settle for a place on the bench as Ballyboden St Enda's handed former All-Star Gary Maguire the number one jersey for their recent Dublin SHC round one clash.

But, with suspension ruling Maguire out of the fixture against the Tribesmen, Dooley is battling it out with Jonathan Treacy to get the nod from Ger Cunningham.

“It's between me and Jonathan Treacy (to start in the Galway game),” he remarked to The Irish Independent.

“It's good competition between the two of us. David Herity is coaching us. He's doing his best with both of us.

“Obviously, he's chasing the No 1 jersey and I'm trying to hold on to it before Gary comes back from suspension.

“Whoever is performing the best is going to get it. It's not a case of Gary's suspended, it's mine for the year. Ger will play whoever is playing best.”

The abdication of a number of high profile players from the Dublin squad has been well documented but that is not something that Dooley is dwelling on.

“We still have a good group of leaders. We still have experienced fellas, Gary Maguire, Liam Rushe, David O'Callaghan, Ryan O'Dwyer - you have your leaders there at the moment.

“It's very easy for lads to say we haven't got any experienced players so we didn't really perform. You are looking for lads to step up and if you play well you are given a chance.

“It's up to you to grab it if you can and if you can hold onto it then, you know you might become one of the experienced leaders yourself that everyone is talking about.

“All you can do is , show up and if you look for guidance and leadership off the lads that are there they will give it. But, it's up to you to kind of feed off them in training and move on then.”