Ryan lays it on the line 10 May 2017





Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan has revealed that they have addressed a number of issues ahead of their must-win clash against Meath.

The neighbours meet in the last match in the round robin series at Cusack Park on Sunday and nothing bar a win for the Lake County will retain their status in the provincial championship.

However, if results go their way, then Westmeath could yet reach the Leinster quarterfinal and having lost their opening two matches, Ryan stressed to the Westmeath Examiner that the players are fully focused for this game.

“The management had a good chat this week with the players and we addressed all the issues that have caused us problems in the two losses to Laois and Kerry,” said Ryan.

“We all know what is at stake and there will be no need to motivate our lads for the game.”

Ryan added that he felt the players owe it to their supporters to produce a performance and get the win needed to maintain life at the top table.

“I want to thank the Westmeath people for turning out in big numbers. Even when we went seven or eight points down against Kerry, they got behind us. I hope they all come again and more with them, to Mullingar for the Meath game. We won’t be making any excuses. The lads know they owe the supporters a big performance.”