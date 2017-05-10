Pairc Uí Chaoimh all set to rock 10 May 2017





An aerial view of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium being redeveloped.

Pic via Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) on Twitter. An aerial view of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium being redeveloped.Pic via Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) on Twitter.

There are big plans in the pipeline for concerts at the new-look Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

The Leeside stadium played host to mega stars such as Michael Jackson and Prince in its former guise and Stadium Building Committee chairman John Mullins has confirmed that music events are going to be commonplace at the venue once the €70m refurbishment is complete.

“We have definitive plans for concerts next year,” he revealed to Cork's RedFM.

“In all likelihood they will be starting in May. We were too late for the summer market this year and there would have been uncertainty around certain elements of the stadium.”

The new 45,000 capacity stadium is to stage this year's Munster SFC final on July 2nd.



“Now that we are closer to the stadium opening which is going to be at the end of June, we are confident we can provide promoters like Aiken and Desmond (MCD) what they want in terms of the ergonomics of the stadium.

“We will definitely have concerts next summer, starting in all likelihood in May. So watch this space.”