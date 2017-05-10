Team news: Limerick minors switch goalies

10 May 2017

Limerick minors have made just the one change for their play-off clash against Waterford.

Limerick have made a goalkeeping switch ahead of tomorrow's Munster MHC second round play-off against Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds.

In the only change from the quarter-final defeat to Tipperary, Mallow’s Daithi Heffernan replaces Adare's Bryan Curtin between the posts. Kilmallock's Gearoid Barry will deputise for Heffernan who is a son of former Treaty County star from the mid-90s, Pat.

Limerick were edged out by Tipp on a 4-15 to 2-18 scoreline in Thurles over a month ago but are fancied to secure the last remaining semi-final place at the expense of the Deise who have already been beaten twice in the provincial competition (by Clare in quarter-final and Cork in first round play-off). A win for the hosts tomorrow will see them face Clare in the last four as they cannot play Tipperary again.

Limerick (Munster MHC v Waterford): Daithi Heffernan; Conor Flahive, Conor Nicholas, Ciaran Barry; Mikey O'Brien, Jerome Boylan, Dan Minehan; Michael O'Grady, Rory Duff; Paul O'Riordan, Paul O'Brien, David Woulfe; Dylan O'Shea, Ronan Connolly, Ryan Tobin.

Subs: Gearoid Barry, Kevin Bonar, Ken Byrnes, Calvin Carroll, Jason Fitzgibbon, David Moloney, Brian O'Grady, Jack Ryan, Eoin Sheehan.




