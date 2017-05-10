Orchard sweat on injured trio

10 May 2017

Armagh's Brendan Donaghy in action with Patrick Gallagher of Antrim.
©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Kieran McGeeney is sweating over the fitness of experienced duo Charlie Vernon and Brendan Donaghy ahead of Armagh's Ulster SFC fixture with Down.

According to The Irish News, full-back Vernon has sustained an injury in training while Donaghy is still receiving treatment for a knock he picked up during the Division 3 win over Antrim.

The team's talisman Ciaran McKeever - who was converted from a defender to attacker during the league - is also facing a battle to prove his fitness for the Mourne County clash.

 

 




