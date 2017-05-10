McCusker: Monaghan will not take us for granted 10 May 2017





Fermanagh forward Paul McCusker is adamant that they can’t rely on Monaghan to take them for granted in order for the Erne County to pull off a surprise in Saturday week’s Ulster SFC opener.

Clones is the venue for this clash as Monaghan go into the game as 1/6 favourites against a side that will ply their trade in Division Three of the National League in 2018.

Some might feel that Monaghan will take their opponents for granted, but McCusker is certainly not buying into that as he stressed to the Fermanagh Herald that the Farney County are a focused outfit.

“I don’t know if there’s much chance of complacency in Monaghan with Malachy (O’Rourke) over them,” stated McCusker.

“However, I think there’s definitely room for optimism if everybody puts that bit extra into their preparation.

“You always believe going into it that you can win it. All players want to do is test themselves against the best. We know we’re going to get to do that on May 20th and it’s a massive opportunity for us. We’ll be going in there very optimistic that we can come out of it with a result.”