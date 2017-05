McArdle blow for Mourne County 10 May 2017





Benny McArdle has been ruled out of Down's Ulster SFC date with Armagh in Pairc Esler on June 4.

The Irish News reports that the experienced defender suffered a broken metatarsal in a club game with Annaclone recently.

Midfielder Peter Turley, meanwhile, faces a race against time while Donal O'Hare's return has been put on hold after he picked up an ankle injury playing with Burren.