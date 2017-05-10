Wicklow lodge objection 10 May 2017





Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy with coach Michael Neary

The Wicklow County Board have sent a letter of objection to Croke Park over the way that the Christy Ring Cup semi-final draw was conducted.

The draw took place behind closed doors last Monday morning and this has irked Wicklow who feel that they should have been allowed to attend the draw.

Wicklow will play Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park, while Antrim take on Down in the two semi-finals, but Wicklow vice-chairman Martin Fitzgerald told the Wicklow People that it was wrong to hold the draw behind closed doors.

“If that happened in Wicklow with Mick Hagan and Bridget Kenny the clubs would go mad. It wouldn’t happen in Wicklow. It wouldn’t be done,” said Fitzgerald.

Wicklow coach Michael Neary added: “I think they (GAA) leave themselves open to criticism. I knew that we would be playing Carlow at some stage but not to invite officials from any of the counties leaves a lack of openness.”