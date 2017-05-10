Wexford hurlers jet off 10 May 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The Wexford senior hurling squad will spend the next few days at a training camp in Portugal.

Davy Fitzgerald boarded a plane along with the rest of the management team and squad on Tuesday.

Portugal is their base for the next few days as they take part in some warm weather training in preparation for the Leinster SHC.

Wexford are the latest county to avail of a foreign training camp as they become increasingly more common every year.

The Model County take on one of the round robin winners on the weekend of May 28th with the winners playing Kilkenny on Saturday, June 10th.