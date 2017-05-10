Deise game could come too soon for Cadogan 10 May 2017





Cork's Eoin Cadogan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Eoin Cadogan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A lack of game-time may count against Eoin Cadogan ahead of Cork's Munster SFC date with Waterford on Saturday, May 27.

The full-back was sidelined for the Rebels' Division 2 campaign after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery and selector Éamonn Ryan told The Examiner: “He has two or three weeks to go, but the game is almost three weeks away.

“I’d say Eoin will be available, but whether he’ll be ready to play is another thing. It will be tight and he doesn’t have much training done.

“Any player at this level, compared to 30 or 40 years ago, you need match practice. You need to be fully fit because the level of fitness has gone very high. It would be a worry [that he hasn’t played much football].

“Everybody should be okay, but whether they are okay to play a match could be in the lap of the gods.”