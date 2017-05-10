Carew turns attention to Mayo 10 May 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

The Sligo footballers’ attentions are now firmly on Mayo, according to their manager Niall Carew.

Speaking to the Sligo Champion following their win over New York at the weekend, Carew revealed that the squad will arrive home on Thursday having trained in the Big Apple this week.

There was plenty of hype surrounding New York’s chances of causing an upset, but having overcome a potential banana skin, Sligo now meet Mayo in less than two weeks’ time.

“Our preparation for Mayo begins straight away. We are home on Thursday having trained a few times in New York and then we meet again on Saturday,” said Carew.

“We have our opening of Scarden at the weekend, that’s a big thing for the county and our players as well.”