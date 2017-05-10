There are a lot of leadership figures in Kerry, says new captain Buckley 10 May 2017





Kerry's Johnny Buckley is tackled by Niall McInerney of Roscommon.

The extra responsibility of captaining Kerry for 2017 rests easily on Johnny Buckley's shoulders.

After a conversation with his All-Ireland Club winning Dr Crokes club-mates, it was agreed that Buckley, who lifted the Andy Merrigan Cup back on St Patrick's Day, should get the nomination to lead the Kingdom into championship battle.

“It was between a couple of the lads that won the county championship so I sat down with Fionn (Fitzgerald),” he revealed to The Irish Independent.

“Fionn had lifted Sam before, we had a chat with some of the younger lads and between the lot of us we just decided that I would do it this year.

“But when you are going in with Kerry, it is not a huge thing, because there are a lot of leadership figures around the dressing-room anyway so there are no major pressures or nothing else to it.”

Buckley acknowledged that the departure of inspirational figures such as his club-mate Colm 'Gooch' Cooper, Marc O Se and Aidan O'Mahony from the Kerry dressing-room leaves a void but he also put a positive spin on their retirements.

“What it has done is that is given fellas who have been around for a few years the opportunity to step up to the plate and become that leader in the dressing-room and that leader on the field, which is a very powerful and positive thing.

“So that is what we are focusing on.”