Quaid criticises fixtures schedule 10 May 2017





Kildare manager Joe Quaid.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Kildare manager Joe Quaid.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Kildare manager Joe Quaid has blasted GAA fixture makers as the Lilywhites' year is over in May.

A defeat to Carlow last weekend has brought the curtain down on Kildare’s season and although Quaid is delighted with the way their whole campaign went, he was not as complimentary about the fact that their championship is over in May.

“Our Christy Ring is over in 14 days. Our championship is finished after three matches in 14 days. To be fair Carlow could have been in the same boat had we beaten them. It’s a joke,” Quaid told the Leinster Leader.

“These guys have no hurling in summer. They have trained as hard as the Kilkennys, the Tipps, Limericks and Corks of this world since last November.

“The fact is that the GAA want to get the Christy Ring out of the way before the championship starts. It’s the same in football as it is in hurling; they want the stronger to get stronger and they have no interest in the weaker.

“They give them token matches and that but not changing the league next year; there is still going to be hammerings handed out in Division 1B, whereas as I said if you have two divisions of nine everyone in Division 1 will be able to beat everyone else on a given day, and the same in Division 2.

“It’s about time the GAA started to listen to the players. The championship hasn’t even started, the league is barely over, yet in 14 days we and other teams are out of the championship and it’s a joke.”