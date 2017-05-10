Double blow for Laois 10 May 2017





Laois midfielder Patrick Purcell shows his concern for team mates Aaron Dunphy and Willie Dunphy after the pair collided during the Leinster SHC clash with Meath at Pairc Tailteann. Laois midfielder Patrick Purcell shows his concern for team mates Aaron Dunphy and Willie Dunphy after the pair collided during the Leinster SHC clash with Meath at Pairc Tailteann.

Laois will have to plan without two of their most experienced hurlers for Sunday’s Leinster SHC round robin clash against Kerry in Tralee.

Eamonn Kelly’s charges need a result to guarantee a place in the quarterfinals, but they must do so without Cahir Healy and Willie Dunphy.

Healy tore his hamstring during the facile win over Meath in the last round and it remains to be seen if he will feature again in the championship this year.

Dunphy is recovering from a concussion sustained in the same game after he accidently collided heads with his team mate Aaron Dunphy.

However, there is some good news for the O’Moore County as Ryan Mullaney and John Lennon are both back in full training, although Sunday’s game may come too soon for them.