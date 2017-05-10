Kelly wary of Kingdom 10 May 2017





Laois hurling manager Eamonn Kelly

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly knows that his side will have to be at their best to see off the challenge of Kerry on Sunday.

The O’Moore County are in a prime position to book their place in the Leinster SHC quarterfinals, but they still need a result against Kerry in Tralee to make sure of that.

Kerry need a win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages and they have had a decent record against Laois in recent times.

And Kelly admitted to the Leinster Express that they are keen to go into the quarterfinal with an unbeaten run.

“If Kerry don’t win, they are out,” stressed Kelly. “It is going to be a very, very tough test for us, but we want to win the game and go into the Leinster championship with an unbeaten record.

“We’ve had bad results against Kerry in the past, so we’re under no illusions about the challenge facing us this weekend.”