Team news: Cork minors all set for Kingdom clash 09 May 2017





Rebels ready for huge Munster clash.

The Cork minor football team has been announced ahead of their Munster MFC semi-final clash with fierce rivals Kerry on Wednesday.

Cork (MFC v Kerry): Kevin McMahon; Lorcan Finn, William Ronan, Dylan Ward; Jason Harrington, Peter O Driscoll, Jack McCarthy; Mark Keane, Ryan Walsh; Evan Murphy, Colm O Callaghan, Jack Murphy; Mark Cronin, Damien Gore, Cathail O Mahony.

Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn is 7pm.