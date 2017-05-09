"Hurling is in my DNA" - Simon Zebo 09 May 2017





Simon Zebo sharpens his hurling skills during the Ireland Rugby Squad Training at Hurling Club Argentina. INPHO Simon Zebo sharpens his hurling skills during the Ireland Rugby Squad Training at Hurling Club Argentina. INPHO

Munster and Ireland rugby star Simon Zebo has been unveiled as one of Bord Gais Energy's #HurlingToTheCore ambassadors.

As part of the launch of the 2017 senior hurling championship, Zebo revealed great pride in his hurling roots with Blackrock in Cork.

“I grew up in Blackrock where hurling is hugely popular and at the core of the community. Hurling is in my DNA. My grandad played, I played from a young age and I’d be delighted to see my own kids play," he is quoted on gaa.ie. "I love the sport and some of the fundamental skills I learnt playing hurling still stand to me now and have helped with my rugby.

“I went back to Blackrock GAA last week to film my #HurlingToTheCore story and it was great to be back in the club and to be playing hurling again. As a sport, it’s really important to Irish people. It’s a part of our heritage and identity and it is brilliant to see Bord Gais Energy supporting it."