Reilly returns as championship referees' panels are released 09 May 2017





Referee Cormac Reilly leaves the field with a garda escort after the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kerry and Mayo in Limerick ©INPHO/James Crombie Referee Cormac Reilly leaves the field with a garda escort after the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kerry and Mayo in Limerick ©INPHO/James Crombie

Meath's Cormac Reilly will return to intercounty championship refereeing in 2017.

Reilly was omitted from last year's 18-strong football championship panel but has been recalled for this summer's programme.

The football referees’ panel has been expanded to 20 men this year, with Niall Cullen from Fermanagh and Mayo's Jerome Henry called up for the first time, while Laois' Eddie Kinsella has retired.

In hurling, Cork's Cathal McAllister also returns after missing out last year, while Colum Canning (Antrim) has been called up for championship duty for the first time. The hurling referees' panel has been increased from twelve to 14.

Football championship referees’ panel: Ciaran Branagan (Down), Barry Cassidy (Derry), David Coldrick (Meath), Niall Cullen (Fermanagh), Maurice Deegan (Laois), Marty Duffy (Sligo), David Gough (Meath), Jerome Henry (Mayo), Rory Hickey (Clare), Padraig Hughes (Armagh), Sean Hurson (Tyrone), Fergal Kelly (Longford), Conor Lane (Cork), Joe McQuillan (Cavan), Noel Mooney (Cavan), Paddy Neilan (Roscommon), Anthony Nolan (Wicklow), Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary), Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry), Cormac Reilly (Meath).

Hurling championship referees’ panel: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny), Colum Cunning (Antrim), Brian Gavin (Offaly), Fergal Horgan (Tipperary), John Keenan (Wicklow), Alan Kelly (Galway), Barry Kelly (Westmeath), Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork), Colm Lyons (Cork), Cathal McAllister (Cork), James McGrath (Westmeath), Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow), James Owens (Wexford), Johnny Ryan (Tipperary).