Cork criticism fair - Collins 09 May 2017





Mark Collins says Cork's footballers deserve the criticism they've been subjected to for their recent performances.

The Rebels were relegated to Division Two last year and suffered a rare defeat to Tipperary in the Munster SFC. They failed to seal a return to the top flight during this year's league.

“The criticism is fair,” Collins accepts in The Irish Examiner. “We’ve probably had some shocking performances over the year. No one knows better than ourselves that we have disappointed.

“After those defeats to Kildare and Clare in this year’s league, no one was more disappointed than ourselves. Obviously, the public is going to be disappointed as well. When the criticism is justified, you can’t do much about it. You can just put the head down and work away.”