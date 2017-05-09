"Missing so many players has weakened the fibre of the whole thing" 09 May 2017





Pete McGrath concedes that Fermanagh have been left reeling by the injury crisis engulfing his team ahead of their Ulster SFC opener.

McGrath has all but ruled Ryan Jones out of the preliminary-round clash with Monaghan in Clones on May 20th and the Ernemen will also be without injured trio Ruairi Corrigan, Declan McCusker and Owen McManus while Richard O'Callaghan and James McMahon are unavailable and Marty O’Brien and Damian Kelly have retired:

“Missing so many players has weakened the fibre of the whole thing,” McGrath tells The Irish News. “But you have to get on with it. I could spin a very sad story but that’s not going to get the job done and those that are there are working hard and training hard and you have to go forward together confident and determined to really put in a good performance.

“We’re without six of the 14 outfield players that started against Mayo and you have to say that, for a county the size of Fermanagh with finite resources, those are big players to lose all in one fell swoop.

“But we have to deal with the situation and that’s what we’re doing, we’re determined to put in a big performance against Monaghan on Saturday week.”