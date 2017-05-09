Whelan: Ulster counties victims of "significant imbalance" 09 May 2017





Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and PJ Quinn of Tyrone ©INPHO/James Crombie Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and PJ Quinn of Tyrone ©INPHO/James Crombie

Ciaran Whelan agrees that the football championship is loaded against teams from Ulster.

While Dublin, Kerry and even Mayo can gear their preparations towards peaking in August, the championship is more perilous for teams contesting the Anglo-Celt Cup.

"We are going to get that imbalance up in Ulster the same as last year, where there were a couple of replays involving Donegal and Monaghan," the former Dubs midfielder told The Irish Daily Star. "They put a lot of work and intensity into those games and it is quite a significant imbalance. I think that's going to be there this year again.

"You have got Donegal and Tyrone on one side of the draw. I've been quite impressed with Monaghan - they are on the other side of the draw.

"The Ulster championship still is one that sticks out as the most intense and most demanding for teams. It can be perceived as a disadvantage come August, particularly if you have a few replays and guys with a lot of minutes under their belts.

"Where Dublin and Kerry can kind of time their run a little bit better because it's August that really matters."