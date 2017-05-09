Ladies final replays fixed for Birr

09 May 2017

Westmeath and Cavan meet again on Sunday

Both Lidl Ladies National Football League final replays have been fixed for St Brendan’s Park in Birr this Sunday.

The Division 2 final between Cavan and Westmeath will throw-in at 4pm at the Offaly venue, while Tipperary and Wexford meet again the Division 3 decider at 2pm.

Maud-Annie Foley’s late point rescued Westmeath from defeat at Parnell Park last Sunday, with their Ulster opponents having surrendered a four-point lead in the closing stages, and both teams will have another shot at promotion towards topflight league football this weekend.

Seven days previous, Fiona Rochford’s injury-time point saved Wexford a second chance as they finished all square with Tipp in Clane.

Sunday, May 14th

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 final replay
Cavan v Westmeath, Birr, 4pm

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final replay
Tipperary v Wexford, Birr, 2pm




