Ladies final replays fixed for Birr 09 May 2017





Both Lidl Ladies National Football League final replays have been fixed for St Brendan’s Park in Birr this Sunday.

The Division 2 final between Cavan and Westmeath will throw-in at 4pm at the Offaly venue, while Tipperary and Wexford meet again the Division 3 decider at 2pm.

Maud-Annie Foley’s late point rescued Westmeath from defeat at Parnell Park last Sunday, with their Ulster opponents having surrendered a four-point lead in the closing stages, and both teams will have another shot at promotion towards topflight league football this weekend.

Seven days previous, Fiona Rochford’s injury-time point saved Wexford a second chance as they finished all square with Tipp in Clane.

Sunday, May 14th

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 final replay

Cavan v Westmeath, Birr, 4pm

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final replay

Tipperary v Wexford, Birr, 2pm