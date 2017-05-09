Model County down gear in protest 09 May 2017





Wexford staged an unusual protest ahead of their Leinster MFC qualifier victory over Wicklow at Wexford Park on Saturday,

The Model County under 18s refused to don their official tracksuits ahead of the game, as they only received the gear an hour before throw-in to their second championshp match of the campaign (they had previously lost to Offaly). The players completed their warm-ups without the tracksuits and the management team also refused to sport their team bibs to highlight a number of gripes, including the fact that they didn't have access to the players all year until 48 hours before the Wicklow game.

"On matchday, I'm not going to start throwing gear around. I know gear does not win matches," manager John Nolan told The Irish Daily Star. "Yes, the players have pride in wearing the county colours, so it should not be demeaned in any way.

"The players and management should be catered for. Yes, we're annoyed - players, management and parents. We all deserve better. We made a conscious decision not to wear the official bibs.

"Major structural changes are needed. Now is the time for those changes and for minor football to be given an equal chance. We deserve that, the players deserve it and the parents deserve it. We took our protest to this stage to highlight what is happening in underage football in the county.

Wexford will meet Carlow on Sunday, May 21st for a place in the Leinster semi-finals.