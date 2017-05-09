Charles and Camilla to try their hands at hurling 09 May 2017





Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be given a hurling demonstration in Kilkenny this week.



The British royals arrived in Derry today for a four-day tour - their third official visit to the island in less than two years. The trip to the Republic will take in Dublin, Kildare and Kilkenny.

In the capital, the heir to the British throne and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Glasnevin Cemetery and and its Cross of Sacrifice, which commemorates those who gave their lives in the First World War.

Meanwhile, for their engagement at Kilkenny Castle, they will take in some traditional music as well as a hurling demonstration.