Team news: two changes for Banner minors 09 May 2017





Clare make two changes to their team for tomorrow night’s Munster MFC semi-final against Limerick.

From the team that defeated Tipperary a fortnight ago, the Banner County introduce Keith White and Ciaran O’Donoghue in place of Colin McNeilus and Ross O’Doherty respectively.

White and O’Donoghue both came off the bench as Seamus Clancy’s charges saw off the Premier County at Ennis. Clare had previously lost to Kerry in the first round before defeating Waterford in their first play-off assignment.

When they lock horns with neighbours Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday they will be bidding for their first provincial final appearance at this level since 1994 as well as a guaranteed place in the All-Ireland series.

Clare (Munster MFC v Limerick): Mark Lillis; Jack Sheedy, Jayme O’Sullivan, Joe Minister; Diarmuid Ryan, Fergal Donnellan, Keith White; Conor McMahon, Danny Griffith; Padraig Kelly, Sean Rouine, Dermot Coughlan; Gavin Cooney, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Gearoid Cahill.