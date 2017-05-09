Gilly's 23rd championship season looms 09 May 2017





Niall Gilligan in action for Sixmilebridge against Na Piarsaigh in the 2015 Munster club SHC quarter-final ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Niall Gilligan in action for Sixmilebridge against Na Piarsaigh in the 2015 Munster club SHC quarter-final ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Niall Gilligan will start his 23rd consecutive championship campaign on Saturday night when Sixmilebridge face Clarecastle at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Gilly was named in the Sixmilebridge panel for the first time in 1995 and made his debut in the All-Ireland club semi-final win over Sarsfields of Galway before coming off the bench to plunder three points as Dunloy were defeated in the All-Ireland final on St Patrick's Day, 1996.

The following year, he was one of the stars of the Clare side that beat Tipperary in the All-Ireland SHC final.

At club level to date, the 40-year-old has collected five senior championships, four leagues, two Munster clubs and that historic All-Ireland. There could be more to come.