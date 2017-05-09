O'Donoghue good to go 09 May 2017





Waterford's Tadhg O hUallacháin and James O'Donoghue of Kerry

James O'Donoghue has been given the green light for Kerry's Munster SFC opener on June 11th.

The 2014 Footballer of the Year missed the last four matches of the Kingdom's successful national football league campaign but was in action for his club over the weekend.

"James is fine. He played with Legion and he was grand. There was rumours went around that it was James's shoulder and all that again but he actually pulled his calf the Sunday before we played Dublin in that league game in Tralee, when we were in training in Killarney," selector Mikey Sheehy confirms in The Irish Independent..

"It wasn't a bad pull but it was the one that put him out for three or four weeks. Other than that he's fine."

Shane Enright and Killian Young have also recovered from injury and will be in contention for starting shirts as the holders open their defence of the provincial crown against either Clare or Limerick.