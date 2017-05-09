Who is the longest-serving intercounty footballer? 09 May 2017





Leitrim's Ciaran Gilheany and Gary Reynolds with Mark Breheny of Sligo.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Leitrim's Ciaran Gilheany and Gary Reynolds with Mark Breheny of Sligo.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Dick Clerkin has finally stepped aside, so Sligo's Mark Breheny is now the GAA's longest-serving intercounty footballer.

Breheny started his 15th championship season in New York on Sunday night, and clipped over five points as the Yeats County saw off the hosts to progress to a quarter-final date with Mayo.

"Why I am at it? This wasn't something I set out to do," the 35-year-old sharpshooter told The Irish Times. "But I still enjoy it. I am striving to win a second Connacht medal. No other Sligo player has two.

"There is a group there from 2007 still hunting for that - Ross [Donovan] and Charlie [Harrison], Brendan [Egan], David Kelly and myself. That was the starting five from that final.

"Searching for an All Star, if I can get it, it would be brilliant. Still haven't ruled that out. Things like that are still on the top of my agenda in terms of targets."