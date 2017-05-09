Explainer: four counties remain in the hunt for Leinster SHC quarter-finals 09 May 2017





Ross King Laois with Meath's Anthony Forde and Daragh Kelly during the Leinster SHC game at Pairc Tailteann

The Leinster senior hurling championship’s round-robin series reaches its conclusion this weekend and here we explain the state of play ahead of Sunday’s games in Mullingar and Tralee.

All four counties are still in the hunt for a place in the quarter-finals as Wexford and Offaly wait to find out who they’ll be facing in the last eight.

With two wins from two games, Laois are in an ideal position to advance into the province’s knock-out stages, particularly with their superior score difference (+18), but could still potentially miss out should results go against them in the final round, as Kerry and Meath each hold two points with Westmeath awaiting their first.

The scenario would see Kerry (-4 score difference) having to record a huge victory over the O’Moore men at Austin Stack Park, which would secure them a second win of the campaign, and Meath (-9 score difference) needing a double figure win over pointless Westmeath.

If Laois beat Kerry and Westmeath earn a first win against their neighbours on home turf then it would see three teams tied on two points and the Lake County advancing by virtue of having a better score difference than Kerry or Meath.

In the unlikely scenario that both games end in a draw on Sunday, Kerry and Meath would finish joint-second on three points and head-to-head would come into play, leaving the Christy Ring Cup holders to go through.

The bottom side is relegated to the Christy Ring Cup for 2018. If Westmeath lose to Meath they are relegated. If Westmeath win then the only way Meath can avoid the drop is if Kerry lose to Laois by a margin of six points greater than the Royals' losing margin against Westmeath.

The draw for quarter-finals will take place on Sunday evening and will be broadcast live on RTE Radio 1's Sunday Sport from Mullingar.

Wexford and Offaly will be in Bowl 1, while two of Meath, Kerry, Westmeath and Laois will be drawn from Bowl 2. The quarter-final involving Offaly is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

If Kerry and Laois are the qualifying teams, both quarter-finals will be played at O’Moore Park on Saturday, May 27. Otherwise, the quarter-final involving Wexford will be played on Sunday, May 28 at 2pm (Wexford will be the away team).