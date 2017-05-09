No regrets for Collins 09 May 2017





Galway hurler David Collins at the launch the Get Breathless for COPD' charity cycle. Galway hurler David Collins at the launch the Get Breathless for COPD' charity cycle.

David Collins has no regrets that his intercounty career with Galway seems to have come to an end.

He'll miss the cut and thrust of championship action this summer but the 33-year-old is hurling away with Liam Mellows at club level and will be the Tribesmen's No.1 supporter as they strive to add the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the league title captured last month:

“Yeah, if I was younger I’d love to be back out there. I’m not, I’ve had my time. No regrets. I’m enjoying it from where I am. It is difficult to sit out of it because you are in it for what, 13/14 years, and they are your best friends when you are in there," Collins notes in The Irish Daily Mirror.

“You’d die for all of them, and then to lose that ... but I am back with the club now and the club is fantastic. You are kind of living it again, living hurling and loving the training. I don’t have any regrets. I’ve had my time. Please God the boys can do it in September.

"We had many a chat with Micheal [Donoghue, manager]. I had kind of said that I was gone anyway. I had run my race and I wished them the best of luck, so that was really it.

"There were no qualms of conscience on his side. If we hurled well in club championship, then the option is there if he wants to bring us back in. We are hurling but I am happy enough where I am now.”