Meath manager Andy McEntee

Meath manager Andy McEntee sees no reason why the Royals can't strip Dublin of the Leinster SFC.

The Dubs are bidding for their seventh successive provincial crown this summer and could run into the Royals in the decider on July 16th if both teams come through their quarter-finals and semi-finals unscathed. Should this transpire, then McEntee - who led Ballyboden to the 2015/16 All-Ireland club title - would expect his charges to put it up to the holders on the day:

"Why not? It might be a little bit early, but if teams prepare properly and perform on the day, then that's the nature of sport," he notes in The Irish Daily Mirror.

"Meath have played Dublin the last couple of years and haven't really produced much. Our real goal is to be a consistent, hard-working, difficult team to beat.

"Dublin have set the bar - it's up to others to follow. Meath are putting structures in place and things have improved a lot.

"Look, I want to go as far as anyone. If that's last eight, fine. Last 16, not so fine. But our immediate goal is to get to Croke Park. After that, we've a group of players capable of performing there."