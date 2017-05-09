McGrath: I was too candid 09 May 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath reacts.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford manager Derek McGrath reacts.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Derek McGrath admits he was “too candid” when revealing he’d taken leave from teaching to focus fully on hurling management.

The Waterford manager revealed in March that he’d taken parental leave from his post at De La Salle Waterford to concentrate 100% on his role with Na Deise. It sparked a debate on whether county managers should be paid but McGrath insists he never meant for this to happen.

He says he was simply opening up on his own personal situation, where he felt his performance in the classroom was suffering due to his hurling commitments:

"I’d argue that I suppose I acted as a catalyst for a debate about paid managers but I didn’t actually say they should be paid. I said it might clear up ambiguity about it, I didn’t say they should be," he is quoted in The Irish Examiner.

"I knew leaving Croke Park that day — I wouldn’t say that I’d made a mistake, but I’d probably been too candid. Sparking a debate… I was just being myself, so if you make a mistake being yourself, that’s alright then.

"If you read the point I made, it depends on the personality. My personality was such that I wasn’t performing well in the classroom, and other personalities are able to cope with that better, to switch better.”