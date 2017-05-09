Team news: one tweak for Treaty minors 09 May 2017





Limerick make one change to their starting XV for Wednesday's Munster MFC semi-final derby against Clare.

From the side that defeated Waterford in the first round last month, manager John Ryan introduces Banogue's Adam Costelloe at top of the right in place of David Burke.

With a guaranteed place in the All-Ireland series up for grabs, tomorrow night's high-stakes clash throws in at the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm and the hosts are bidding to reach their first Munster decider in this grade since 1998 (and fifth ever).

Limerick (Munster MFC V Clare): Cian Walsh (St. Senans); Mark Quinlan (Galbally), Eoin Burke (St. Kierans), Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen); Padraig Power, (Rathkeale), Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), James Cummins (Galbally); Karl Moloney (Crecora/Manister, captain), Liam Kennedy (St. Kierans); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Noel Callanan (St. Kierans), Rory O’Brien (Fr. Caseys); Adam Costelloe (Banogue), Colm Moran (Mungret/St.Pauls), Sean Ryan (Athea).